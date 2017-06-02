Bench dedicated to fallen officer at Wausau school

Thomas Jefferson Elementary School in Wausau has dedicated a bench in honor of Everest Metro Detective Jason Weiland, who was killed in a March 22 shooting spree.

School staff raised $450 for the bench that has Weiland's name engraved and will be placed on the school's playground.

The purpose of the bench is promote the idea of problem solving by talking, as opposed to using violence.

Detective Weiland's mother, father, brother, sister and other family were at the dedication ceremony.

"The message in general is really cool," said Weiland's brother Brent. "The fact that it's to promote non-violence and for the kids to figure out a way to solve their problems in other ways than violence is a neat message."

"Hopefully [the children] carry that message forward anytime there's a fight or a bullying situation," said Weiland's father, Tom. "I wouldn't want another family to go through what we have."

Weiland's family said they are still healing from the tragedy that struck their family, but said the outpouring of community support has been overwhelming.

"We're hanging in there. It's brought [our family] really close," said Brent. "The community really pulls together when a tragedy like this happens. You can really see how supportive everyone is."

"We have our good days, bad days," said Tom. "It's nice to see [the community] still keeps you in your memory and they do give you support.

Weiland and his brother attended Thomas Jefferson Elementary School as kids.

The Weiland's are hoping to do community outreach in the near future in honor of Jason.