Sports Overtime - Friday

La Crosse (WQOW) -- Area athletes turn in some outstanding performances on day one of the 2017 WIAA State Track and Field Championships.



Among the ten competitors taking part in the wheelchair shot put are Ally Lehman and Ty Wiberg, both of Chippewa Falls. Wiberg was born with spina bifida. After a season in the pool with the Cardinals' boys swimming and diving team, Wiberg went out for track and field. In his very first season competing at the varsity level, he wins the wheelchair shot put title. His best toss is 20-feet, 4.5 inches, nearly one foot beyond the next closest competitor.



"It really helps and builds up my confidence in how I'm going to do tomorrow," says Wiberg, "even though it was throwing it still helps. It shows me that I can come back and show everyone that I have what it takes. There's no better feeling in the world."



Lehman winds up eighth overall, and third best among the girls competitors.



In the Division 1 boys 300 meter hurdles, Drake Schneider of Eau Claire Memorial wins his heat in 0:38.05, giving him the top seed heading into tomorrow's final in that event.



That felt really good, it felt great, says Schneider, "I had a plan coming in for my steps in the hurdles and I hit those steps perfectly, and I couldn't have asked for a much better race, but I'm going to tomorrow."



Fellow Old Abe Hannah Roeske wins her heat of the girls 1600 by running a 5:04.73, but four competitors in the other heat run a faster time, so Roeske winds up fifth overall.



"I was definitely excited," Roeske says, "I was feeling a little rough after the race, but seeing my name up on that board, it was really big, and it was really cool to know that even though I had to push myself, I gave it my all and hoped that that was enough. And it was."



In Division 2, Altoona's Mariah Hoepner is the six seed in the girls high hump, but she clears 5-feet, 5-inches, to win the event.



"I've been working here all season, I've been jumping here all season," Hoepner says, "and I just knew that I was capable of doing what I was doing, but it was super exciting to see that all come together today."



In the prelims of the boys 400 meters, state meet record-holder Kenny Bednarek of Rice Lake cruises to the win in his heat, in a time of 0:47.71 seconds. Bednarek will be the top seed in the finals, Saturday.



"Got done with those races for the prelims, and I've got to come in tomorrow, try to run my best in the 400," says Bednarek, "my goal is just the 400, whatever I do in the 200, whatever happens, happens, but in the 400 I'm just trying to set the record lower.."



In Division 3, Alma/Pepin's Caiden Haake defends his title in the discus, and setting a record in the process with a toss of 181 feet.



"My goal as a Sophomore was to make it to state," says Haake, "my goal as a Junior was to win state, and my goal as a Senior was to break the State Record, so I really wanted to keep up my pace and it felt amazing when I saw it come up on the board."



Boyceville's Tyler Krueger takes second in the Division 3 shot put.



In the Division 3 girls high jump, top-seed Rachel Ohde of McDonell Central clears the bar at 5 feet, 2 inches, and finishes tied for third.



"I was kind of missing some heights that I don't normally miss," says Ohde, "but in the end I kind of ended up where I wanted to be, on the podium."



Nathan Hoglund of McDonell Central takes third in his heat of the 400 meters, and will be the fifth seed.





BOYS HS TENNIS

WIAA State Individual Tournament



In Division 1 singles, Eau Claire North's Nick LaPoint loses his third round match to Jaden Aranda of Nicolet, 6-1, 7-5. In Division 2 doubles, the Eau Claire Regis duo of Tucker Comero and Sam Stone drop their second round match. Also bowing out in the second round are Erik Weber and Michael Larson of Altoona.