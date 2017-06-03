UPDATE: ISIS claims responsibility for London attack

London (AP) -- The SITE Intelligence Group says Islamic State's news agency is claiming fighters for the extremist group carried out the van and knife attack in London that left seven people dead.

SITE said in a statement Sunday that the Islamic State's Aamaq news service cited "a security source" in the Arabic-language posting claiming the attack. Islamic State has often made such claims not just when it has sent attackers, but when extremists carrying out deadly plots were inspired by the group's ideology.

It's the third attack this year that Islamic State has claimed in Britain, after the bombing in Manchester and a similar attack in the heart of London in March.

The three attackers in Saturday's attack have not been identified.

London (ABC News) -- Authorities have made "significant progress" in identifying the three suspects allegedly responsible for a terror attack in London Saturday night that killed seven people and injured dozens more, police said.

Several agencies are "working relentlessly" to "piece together exactly what occurred" and learn more about the attackers, Metropolitan Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley said Sunday.

"Work is ongoing to understand more about them, their connections and whether they were assisted or supported by anyone else," Rowley said.

A series of arrests have been made in the attacks, police said. As of Sunday morning, 12 people in Barking, east London, were arrested in connection with the attacks, and police continued to search a number of addresses in the Barking area.

Just before 10 p.m. Saturday, a white Renault van, which was recently hired by one of the attackers, plowed into a crowd of people on London Bridge.

American tourist Dan Nguyen told the BBC he was on London Bridge with his girlfriend when he "saw blinding white headlights weaving through cars and coming at us."

"It hit directly to the right of me. I saw a woman's body curled up in an unimaginable position," he told the BBC. "I looked ahead and saw there was a distance to go before the end of the bridge, so I braced myself to jump off the bridge into the river. Then I saw my girlfriend limping and sobbing so I ran back towards the scene to drag her away."

The van then continued on to Borough Market. There, three men -- who officials said were wearing fake suicide belts -- exited the vehicle and stabbed a number of people, police said.

The attackers were shot and killed by authorities just eight minutes after police were notified to the incident, said London Metropolitan Police's Cressida Dick. Eight police officers discharged their weapons, firing a total of 50 rounds, Rowley said. One bystander was hit by the gunfire, he said, but the injuries were not believed to be critical.

Seven victims were killed in the attack and another 48 victims were taken to hospitals, officials said. On Sunday, 36 victims remained hospitalized, 21 of them in critical condition, Rowley said.

Among the injured were a British Transport Police officer and an off-duty Metropolitan Police officer, authorities said. The British Transport Officer who was injured was among the first on the scene and was "able to recount how he faced the attackers with only his baton" despite being "seriously unwell," said Chief Constable Paul Crowther.

British Prime Minister Theresa May referred to the events as a "brutal terrorist attack" and said "there is far too much tolerance for extremism in our country."

Britain has been plagued with three terror attacks since March. May said that while the attacks are not connected, "they are bound together by the single evil ideology that is Islamic extremism."

"Defeating this ideology is one of the great challenges of our times," she said, adding that the internet is a breeding ground for extremism.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan condemned the attacks in a statement.

"This was a deliberate and cowardly attack on innocent Londoners and visitors to our city enjoying their Saturday night," Khan said. "I condemn it in the strongest possible terms. There is no justification whatsoever for such barbaric acts."

A moment of silence will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. local time "in remembrance of those who lost their lives and all others affected by the attacks in London Saturday night," according to an announcement from Downing Street. Flags will remain at half-mast on Whitehall government buildings until Tuesday evening.

Britain's general election will take place Thursday as planned, May said.

"Violence can never be allowed to disrupt the democratic process," May said. "So those campaigns will resume in full tomorrow, and the general election will go ahead as planned, on Thursday."

London (AP) -- The London Ambulance Service says more than 20 people have been injured in the vehicle and knife attack in the London Bridge area.



The service says "we have taken at least 20 patients to six hospitals across London." Several other people were treated at the scene for less serious injuries. It is urging people only to call an ambulance in an emergency as they treat victims of the attack.



Meanwhile, The U.S. State Department says that the "United States condemns the cowardly attacks targeting innocent civilians in London this evening."



State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said Saturday evening: "The United States stands ready to provide any assistance authorities in the United Kingdom may request." She said: "Our hearts are with the families and loved ones of the victims. We wish a full and quick recovery to those injured in the attacks. All Americans stand in solidarity with the people of the United Kingdom."



The agency's statement was similar in tone to a tweet from President Donald Trump earlier in the evening: "Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U. K., we will be there - WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS! "



As in Manchester two weeks ago, Londoners were quick to offer assistance to those caught up in the attacks at London Bridge and Borough Market.



Phaldip Singh, who describes himself as an entrepreneur and youth activist, tweeted that Sikh Gurdwaras were open to provide food and shelter for those affected by the attacks. Gurdwaras are places of worship that traditionally serve simple meals to anyone, regardless of their religion.



The Royal Oak pub in Southwark opened its doors to people evacuated from hotels inside the area cordoned off by police. At least one minicab company tweeted an offer of free rides for people stranded in the area.

London (ABC News) -- London police responded tonight to reports of a vehicle plowing into pedestrians on London Bridge, and then shortly afterwards also faced reports of stabbings at Borough Market and another incident in the Vauxhall area.

The London Ambulance Service tweeted: "Multiple resources attending an incident at #LondonBridge, please avoid the area." Transport for London also tweeted that the bridge was closed in both directions due to a "major incident."

The BBC is reporting that there are more than one person is dead in the London Bridge incident.

Metropolitan Police also reported that they responded to a reports of stabbings in Borough Market, and after officers responded "shots have been fired."

Police also reported an unspecified incident at Vauxhall, though Transport for London tweeted that the Tube station there has since reopened.

Metropolitan Police also tweeted a warning, telling people in the areas to run to safety, hide and then call police if it is safe to do so.

London Bridge is normally crowded on Saturday nights, and Borough Market is a popular area packed with bars and restaurants a short distance from the bridge.

Downing Street has said that United Kingdom Prime Minister Theresa May is in contact with officials and is being updated on London Bridge incident.

President Donald Trump was briefed on the situation, according to the White House. According to federal law enforcement and national security officials, the National Security Council is monitoring the situation as are the appropriate elements of the FBI and Homeland Security. The situation was described as ongoing and dangerous.

BBC reporter Holly Jones, who was on the bridge at the time, told the network several people were hurt after a white van swerved and hit a crowd of people while it was crossing London Bridge.

"A white van driver came speeding -- probably about 50 mph -- veered off the road into the crowds of people who were walking along the pavement," she told BBC News. "He swerved right round me and then hit about five or six people. He hit about two people in front of me and then three behind. I'd say there are about four severely injured people. They all have paramedics assisting them at the moment."

She said there were about four people severely injured and that some 20 armed police officers on the scene.

People in the area tweeted video and images of the scene, showing police responding and injured people being treated.

**This is a developing story. Please check back for more.**