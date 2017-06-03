UPDATE: London Ambulance Service says more than 20 injured in London Bridge attacks

London (AP) -- The London Ambulance Service says more than 20 people have been injured in the vehicle and knife attack in the London Bridge area.



The service says "we have taken at least 20 patients to six hospitals across London." Several other people were treated at the scene for less serious injuries. It is urging people only to call an ambulance in an emergency as they treat victims of the attack.



Meanwhile, The U.S. State Department says that the "United States condemns the cowardly attacks targeting innocent civilians in London this evening."



State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said Saturday evening: "The United States stands ready to provide any assistance authorities in the United Kingdom may request." She said: "Our hearts are with the families and loved ones of the victims. We wish a full and quick recovery to those injured in the attacks. All Americans stand in solidarity with the people of the United Kingdom."



The agency's statement was similar in tone to a tweet from President Donald Trump earlier in the evening: "Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U. K., we will be there - WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS! "



As in Manchester two weeks ago, Londoners were quick to offer assistance to those caught up in the attacks at London Bridge and Borough Market.



Phaldip Singh, who describes himself as an entrepreneur and youth activist, tweeted that Sikh Gurdwaras were open to provide food and shelter for those affected by the attacks. Gurdwaras are places of worship that traditionally serve simple meals to anyone, regardless of their religion.



The Royal Oak pub in Southwark opened its doors to people evacuated from hotels inside the area cordoned off by police. At least one minicab company tweeted an offer of free rides for people stranded in the area.

POSTED -- 7:54 P.M.

London (ABC News) -- London police responded tonight to reports of a vehicle plowing into pedestrians on London Bridge, and then shortly afterwards also faced reports of stabbings at Borough Market and another incident in the Vauxhall area.

The London Ambulance Service tweeted: "Multiple resources attending an incident at #LondonBridge, please avoid the area." Transport for London also tweeted that the bridge was closed in both directions due to a "major incident."

The BBC is reporting that there are more than one person is dead in the London Bridge incident.

Metropolitan Police also reported that they responded to a reports of stabbings in Borough Market, and after officers responded "shots have been fired."

Police also reported an unspecified incident at Vauxhall, though Transport for London tweeted that the Tube station there has since reopened.

Metropolitan Police also tweeted a warning, telling people in the areas to run to safety, hide and then call police if it is safe to do so.

London Bridge is normally crowded on Saturday nights, and Borough Market is a popular area packed with bars and restaurants a short distance from the bridge.

Downing Street has said that United Kingdom Prime Minister Theresa May is in contact with officials and is being updated on London Bridge incident.

President Donald Trump was briefed on the situation, according to the White House. According to federal law enforcement and national security officials, the National Security Council is monitoring the situation as are the appropriate elements of the FBI and Homeland Security. The situation was described as ongoing and dangerous.

BBC reporter Holly Jones, who was on the bridge at the time, told the network several people were hurt after a white van swerved and hit a crowd of people while it was crossing London Bridge.

"A white van driver came speeding -- probably about 50 mph -- veered off the road into the crowds of people who were walking along the pavement," she told BBC News. "He swerved right round me and then hit about five or six people. He hit about two people in front of me and then three behind. I'd say there are about four severely injured people. They all have paramedics assisting them at the moment."

She said there were about four people severely injured and that some 20 armed police officers on the scene.

People in the area tweeted video and images of the scene, showing police responding and injured people being treated.

**This is a developing story. Please check back for more.**