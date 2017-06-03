Madison mayor reportedly considering running for governor

Madison (WKOW) -- Madison Mayor Paul Soglin says he's thinking about running for governor in 2018.

The long-time public servant has been mayor three times, most recently beginning in 2011. His current term ends in 2019.

Soglin told the Wisconsin State Journal Saturday morning that while he'd previously had no interest in challenging Republican Governor Scott Walker, the support he's received from outside Dane County had gotten him to thinking more seriously about the possible move. He reportedly previously believed, that he as Madison liberal, would face too much of an uphill climb in a statewide election.

The Madison mayor also told the paper the appeal of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders in Wisconsin is also a part of why he's thinking more seriously of running. Soglin was a Sanders delegate to last year's Democratic National Convention.

Scott Walker told supporters at the annual Republican Party of Wisconsin convention in April that “I'm ready” for third term, which was widely perceived to be his official declaration to run again.

Mayor Soglin says he has no deadline by which he'll make his decision whether or not to run.

Bob Harlow is the only formally declared Democratic candidate for governor.