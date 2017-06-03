Miracle League of the Chippewa Valley opens special field for special kids

This weekend's hot weather didn't stop some people in Eau Claire from getting outdoors.

Saturday afternoon was the opening ceremonies and field dedication for the Miracle League of the Chippewa Valley. The league was formed to give kids ages 4 -19 who have special needs the opportunity to play baseball.



It was a great day for organizers and kids, because the field that officially opened is made of a rubberized surface that allows for the use of walkers, wheelchairs, and braces. For some it will be their first opportunity to play the game they love.

“We wanted to take the opportunity to have a formal dedication and opening," organizer Tim Wavrunek told News 18, "and to recognize a lot hard work, a lot money that people have donated".

Wavrunek said that opening the field made all of the hard work getting the project off the ground worth it.