Eau Claire club works hard to keep the environment clean

Some off-road enthusiasts from Eau Claire did their part to keep the earth clean Saturday.

Members of the Wisconsin Backwoods 4x4 Club took time to help clean and refurbish the trails of Big Falls County Park. They say over the years many trails have been damaged by illegal dumping.



They also told News 18 wild life has suffered as well due to riders driving off trail. The goal for the weekend clean-up was to pick up garbage, clear trails, plant trees, and put up bird houses.

"The trails are on the verge of being shut down, and if people like us don't come out and do this that's exactly what will happen.The trails will get shut down," club member Pat Helder said.

News 18 also spoke with some of the younger volunteers about why they wanted to get involved with Saturday's clean-up.

"I came out here to help clean up the environment, and make the world a better place so it's not so dirty," 11-year-old Jayson Hollingsworth said.

Organizers said if people continue to dump illegally in the park, authorities will be forced to close the trails all together.