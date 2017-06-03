Green Bay community raises money for Cambria explosion victim's family

Green Bay (WBAY) -- The Green Bay community is rallying support behind a family who lost a loved one in an explosion in Columbia County earlier this week.



Eggs n' Bacon Wagon raised money at the Green Bay Farmers' Market Saturday for the family of Duelle Block. He was one of three who died in the explosion at the Didion Milling Plant in Cambria on Wednesday. Alex Green and her daughter Porter lost a father and boyfriend.

"He loved [Porter] so much and he still does, so it means the world to me that that everyone is coming together," Green tells WBAY-TV.



The group that organized the fundraiser says it's a support system for people in need.

"That's one thing about this area is that when someone needs help they come together and you know what - you don't see it anywhere else in the country and I promise you that," says Ben Michiels, with Eggs n' Bacon Wagon.

11 other people were hurt in the explosion and two others are dead. Federal and state investigators are looking into what caused the incident.