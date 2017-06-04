Express 5, MoonDogs 2 - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Express 5, MoonDogs 2

Posted:
By Andrew Cely, Weekend Sports Anchor
Connect

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The Express win back to back games for the first time this season, knocking off Mankato, 5-2.

Eau Claire jumped out to a 3-run lead in the first inning, matching the MoonDogs the rest of the way - the Express went 2-7 against Mankato last season.

Both teams play again tomorrow at 5:05 p.m.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.