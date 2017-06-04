Express 5, MoonDogs 2

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The Express win back to back games for the first time this season, knocking off Mankato, 5-2.
Eau Claire jumped out to a 3-run lead in the first inning, matching the MoonDogs the rest of the way - the Express went 2-7 against Mankato last season.
Both teams play again tomorrow at 5:05 p.m.
