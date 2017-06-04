Ariana Grande Manchester benefit concert: How to help

Manchester (ABC News) -- Ariana Grande, whose concert in Manchester last month was besieged by a horrific terrorist attack, performed a benefit show in the city Sunday along with some of the biggest names in music -- less than 24 hours after another terror attack in London.

The "One Love Manchester" benefit concert raised funds for those affected by the May 22 bombing in the foyer of the Manchester Arena that killed 22 people and injured more than 100 others.

All net ticket proceeds from the concert, being held inside Manchester's Emirates Old Trafford venue and being streamed in the U.S. on Freeform and ABC, will benefit the "We Love Manchester Emergency Fund," created by the Manchester City Council and the British Red Cross.

The British Red Cross had raised nearly $9 million before the concert had even concluded, according to the Associated Press.

"Well, the fantastic news is we've already raised around 7 million pounds [or around $9 million,]" chief executive Mike Adamson told the AP. "And we expect to raise another one and half million pounds from ticket sales tonight and then further funding from the TV rights and merchandising. So, we're really looking to appeal that's going to move towards 10 million pounds."

Grande, 23, also announced Sunday on Twitter that "Uber will make a donation equal to all Uber fares taken to and from #OneLoveManchester to British Red Cross' We Love Manchester Fund."

If you didn't get tickets to see Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams, Take That, Niall Horan, Little Mix, Robbie Williams and the Black Eyed Peas perform, you can still donate online or through your mobile device.

British viewers can donate £5 (or around $6.50) by texting LOVE to 70507. Anyone else can donate by visiting: redcross.org.uk/manchester. Donations to the British Red Cross may not be tax deductible. Additional fees may also apply.