Eau Claire welcomes kids who sing for a good cause

The congregation of Eau Claire's West Ridge Church was given a special treat Sunday. They were visited by the African Children's Choir. The purpose of the choir is to help severely under privileged children through education.

The choir is composed of African children ages 7-10 who have been orphaned through war or famine. The organization provides for each child's education and well being. Having this opportunity is something none of them take for granted.

The program that was founded in 1984 by Ray Barnett in response to Uganda's bloody civil war, seems to be producing positive results.

Head teacher David Khaieche told News 18 “When these children grow up. They will create a difference back home in Africa. We have children that have been through the choir who became, doctors, lawyers, engineers, teachers, big change makers back at home.”

While the entire choir is focused on goal at hand they also take joy in making their fans happy.

Organizers say many of the kids are inspired by what they see in the United States,and they will use it to push themselves to success.