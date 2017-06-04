MoonDogs 2, Express 1 - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

MoonDogs 2, Express 1

Posted:
By Andrew Cely, Weekend Sports Anchor
Connect

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- The Express fell to the MoonDogs in a pitchers duel, 2-1 at Carson Park on Sunday.

The loss dropped Eau Claire to 3-3 on the season - Mankato's Andrew Fisher held the Express in check, striking out 11 batters with only 3 hits in 8 innings of work. Luke Eldred also went 8 innings for the Express, giving up only one run. Dylan Dresel broke the tie in the 9th with an RBI double, scoring Christopher Schaeffer from second. The Express' hopes of a win ended with a game ending double-play in the bottom of the frame.

Eau Claire is back on the road tomorrow taking on the Waterloo Bucks at 6:35 p.m.

