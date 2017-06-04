Taste of the Valley returns to Eau Claire for another Summer

Folks had the chance to taste some new foods, and have a little fun in downtown Eau Claire Sunday.

The Taste of the Valley returned to Phoenix Park, and many people braved the heat to enjoy food from a variety of local venders. The main event was the food, but the festival also offered games and rides for kids, as well as live music and entertainment.

Organizers say the money raised at this year's event will go towards ending hunger in the Chippewa Valley.