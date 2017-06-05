Copy-Mobile motorcycle classroom comes to Rothschild

A mobile motorcycle classroom made its way to the Wausau area on Saturday.

The 40-foot long Transportable High-end Rider Education Facility was at Harley Davidson of Wausau for several hours to give the public a quick lesson on motorcycle safety.

A simulation course in on board the trailer to teach both bikers and non-bikers about the potential hazards you can face when out on the road for a ride.

The trailer is built with federal funding and is a division of Wisconsin State Patrol.

"It's a public service announcement and get people in here to spread the word about safety," said Ron Mizia with the Wisconsin State Patrol. "We want to get our fatalities in the State of Wisconsin to zero."

Mizia said the mobile classroom makes about 90 stops around Wisconsin every year.