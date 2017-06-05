MUST SEE: 94-year-old woman runs half marathon

(WQOW) -- One woman in San Diego is proving age shouldn't stop you from reaching your goals.

94-year-old Harriette Thompson ran in the Rock 'N Roll marathon just yesterday. She set the record for the race, being the oldest woman to compete in the half marathon. She's also a two-time cancer survivor. But this isn't the first time Harriette has ran, she actually did a full marathon in 2015. She runs these races to raise money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.