Adopt-A-Pet: Chunk

Meet our Pet of the Day: Chunk!
Chunk is three years old. He is already neutered. He arrived as a stray, but it's likely he was somebody's pet. Chunk is a really relaxed cat, and of course he's a bigger cat with a pretty cool coat.
You can find Chunk at the Chippewa County Humane Association. You can also find out more about other animals up for adoption there.
