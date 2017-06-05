Adopt-A-Pet: Chunk - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Adopt-A-Pet: Chunk

Meet our Pet of the Day: Chunk!

Chunk is three years old. He is already neutered. He arrived as a stray, but it's likely he was somebody's pet. Chunk is a really relaxed cat, and of course he's a bigger cat with a pretty cool coat. 

You can find Chunk at the Chippewa County Humane Association. You can also find out more about other animals up for adoption there.

