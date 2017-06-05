Dump truck carrying sand rolls over near New Auburn

Chippewa County (WQOW) - A dump truck rolled over in Chippewa County on Saturday, shortly after 10 a.m.

According to the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office, a dump truck was traveling northbound on U.S. 53, south of New Auburn, when the its passenger side tire blew, causing the truck to roll onto its side.

Police said the driver, 59-year-old James Robert, from New Auburn, was able to climb out of the window and was treated at the scene for minor injuries.