Two people injured in motorcycle crash near Menomonie

Dunn County (WQOW) - Police are still investigating a motorcycle crash that happened Saturday evening in Dunn County.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, troopers responded to a report of a motorcycle crash on I-94 westbound near the on-ramp at mile marker 41 near Menomonie.

Authorities said 56-year-old Dale Dean Thisius and his passenger, 56-year-old Teresa Ida Thisius, both from Edina, Minn., crashed on the ramp. Police said both were taken to an area hospital with injuries. They said Teresa was wearing a helmet at the time.

The state patrol said Dale was charged with criminal reckless driving causing bodily harm, and blood alcohol results are pending. The crash remains under investigation.