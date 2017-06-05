Two people injured in motorcycle crash near Menomonie

Dunn County (WQOW) - Police are still investigating a motorcycle crash that happened Saturday evening in Dunn County.
According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, troopers responded to a report of a motorcycle crash on I-94 westbound near the on-ramp at mile marker 41 near Menomonie.
Authorities said 56-year-old Dale Dean Thisius and his passenger, 56-year-old Teresa Ida Thisius, both from Edina, Minn., crashed on the ramp. Police said both were taken to an area hospital with injuries. They said Teresa was wearing a helmet at the time.
The state patrol said Dale was charged with criminal reckless driving causing bodily harm, and blood alcohol results are pending. The crash remains under investigation.
Can't Find Something?
WQOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.