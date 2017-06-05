May traffic crashes claim 45 lives in Wisconsin

Wisconsin - Preliminary numbers for the number of traffic fatalities in Wisconsin have been released.

According to a press release sent from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, 45 people died in Wisconsin in May, making it the second safest month of May since the end of World War II. The DOT said the deadliest May happened in 1968 with 123 fatalities, and the safest was in 2013 with 32.

Traffic fatalities last month were 10 fewer compared to May 2016, and three less than the five-year average for May. Preliminary figures indicate 11 people died in traffic crashes over the recent Memorial Day weekend, compared to 10 during 2016's three-day holiday period.

Over the first five months of 2017, a total of 203 people died in Wisconsin traffic-related crashes, including 27 pedestrians and 13 motorcycle drivers. Through the end of May, traffic deaths were 13 fewer compared to the same period in 2016 but 13 above the five-year average.

“Every traffic-related death is a tragedy and virtually all are preventable,” said David Pabst, Director of WisDOT’s Bureau of Transportation Safety. “Nationally, at least 90 percent of traffic crashes are the result of motorists making bad decisions or practicing dangerous driving behaviors."

The DOT is urging everyone to slow down, buckle up, avoid distractions while driving and to drive sober and be alert.