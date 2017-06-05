EVS 3rd annual Midwest Mod Special

Jim Falls (Brad Erickson) - The 3rd Annual Midwest Modified Special sponsored by Tim's Automotive Machine and Southworth Chevrolet thrilled the nice crowd on a beautiful evening at the Eagle Valley Speedway. In addition, all the remaining classes were also in action with the WISSOTA Poly Dome Dirt Track Series sanctioned Modifieds, Super Stocks, Street Stocks, Pure Stocks, and EVS Hornets. The feature winners on the night were Shane Halopka, Kevin Adams, Jeff Brauer, Danny Richards, George Richards, and Kasey Gross.

31 Midwest modifieds took to the track with Michael Truscott, Travis Anderson, Calvin Iverson, and Nick Koehler winning the heats. Cody Carlson won the B-Feature as 14th starting David Simpson, Jason Richardson, and Denny Cutsforth finished in the top four to qualify for the feature.

The feature saw Jake Smith drive off the outside of the front row to take the lead as fourth and fifth starting Shane Halopka and Nick Koehler moved into second and third. A spin on the backstretch slowed the action with five laps in and on the restart, Halopka moved up the tack and into the lead. As Halopka attempted to drive away, Koehler was able to move into second and Jason Vandekamp found his way to third. The leader did not reach lapped traffic until lap 20 of the 30 lap event as the entire pack remained in tow.

As the top three were settled in, Michael Truscott began to challenge for fourth over Smith. The second and last caution was raised as Jason Richardson spun in turn four on lap 24. The green flag saw a run to the checkers as Halopka was rock solid although he was hounded relentlessly by Koehler. At the line, it was Halopka as Vandekamp snagged second very late over Koehler. Smith was scored in fourth as Truscott finished fifth. The remaining top ten included Kenny Kincaid, Denny Cutsforth, Corey Jones, Grant Southworth, and Kent Baxter.

The Modified heats were won by Jake Miller and Kevin Adams as Adams took the lead from the outside of row two and led every lap of feature. There were two cautions slowing the action, but Adams was unchallenged. Steve Hallquist drove well from seventh to finish second and Nick Koehler looked good finishing third in the Gibson owned 60. Jake Miller carried over his heat success with a fourth place run and Josh Hessler took the long way to fifth place after recovering from an early spin in the event and being sent to the back to the pack on the restart. He drove well to climb into the top five.

The Super Stock heat was won by Tommy Richards but at feature time, Jeff Brauer took the lead in lap one and led the entire way to the win. Richards had found his way to second early and he chased the leader the entire distance. Richards was able to close and run in the leader’s shadow and actually got a fender above and below him in the closing laps. Brauer was too fast though as the two continued their terrific on track rivalry. Marcus Simonson, Lukas Koski, and Cole Hanson rounded out the field.

The Street Stocks heat was won by Ron Hanestad as he moved to second behind leader, Travis Hazelton, early in the feature. A spinning Braden Brauer regrouped the field and Hazelton continued to lead on the restart. However, it was Danny Richards using the upper groove to pull even at the halfway mark to take the point. Richard bobbled shortly after taking the lead and Hazelton regained the position. Richards regrouped and once again, passed for the lead. Ron Hanestad tried to grab second place but Hazelton wouldn’t give up, and scrapped his way back into the position solidly. At the finish line, with was Richards, Hazelton, Hanestad, Robert Seidler, and Dalton Hazelton.

There was no shock to the track regulars as the Pure Stock were swept by George Richards. The feature saw Ken Larson lead early, Lucas Kallenbach took it away, and Richards drove from the third row to claim it as his own. Cole Hill was having a fine run in fourth when he spun late on the tricky slick racing surface. Richards survived the restart and drove to yet another win over Kallenbach, Dean Pronschinske, Nicholas Hazelton, and James Thur.

The Hornet heats were won by Jake Halterman and Shane Lindseth but it was Kasey Gross coming from eighth to dominate the feature. Brian Uthe led lap one, Lindseth led lap two, and it was Gross at the point on the third circuit. Gross withstood three separate cautions and each restart saw Dean Butler looking very strong on the respective first laps and he looked as a serious challenger. After each restart, the front runners survived Butler’s charges and settled back in. At the line, it was Gross. Halterman, Dan Prissel, Dean Butler, and Mark Schoone.

As a reminder, the Eagle Valley Speedway will be running Saturday June 10, 2017, and will be off on Sunday June 11. The Northern Vintage Series and all regular WISSOTA classes will be running. Thanks go out to the fine sponsors each week, including Oium Blacktop and Kelly Oium Well Drilling and Pump Service who give away a bicycle to one boy and one girl every racing night.

WISSOTA Modified Feature: (20 Laps): 1. 40-Kevin Adams, [4]; 2. 27H-Steve Hallquist, [7]; 3. 60-Nick Koehler, [5]; 4. 65-Jake Miller, [6]; 5. 9-Josh Hessler, [10]; 6. 18-Wayne Poteet, [9]; 7. 93-Mike Knopps, [3]; 8. 3-Bryan Hessler, [2]; 9. 16C-Cole Varsho, [1]; 10. (DNF) 57-Mike Anderson, [8]

Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 65-Jake Miller, [2]; 2. 27H-Steve Hallquist, [5]; 3. 3-Bryan Hessler, [4]; 4. 16C-Cole Varsho, [3]; 5. 18-Wayne Poteet, [1]

Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 40-Kevin Adams, [2]; 2. 60-Nick Koehler, [1]; 3. 57-Mike Anderson, [4]; 4. 93-Mike Knopps, [3]; 5. (DNF) 9-Josh Hessler, [5]

WISSOTA Super Stocks Feature: (20 Laps): 1. 34-Jeff Brauer, [2]; 2. 7R-Tommy Richards, [3]; 3. 01-Marcus Simonson, [5]; 4. 1-Lukas Koski, [1]; 5. 5C-Cole Hanson, [4]

Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 7R-Tommy Richards, [3]; 2. 34-Jeff Brauer, [5]; 3. 1-Lukas Koski, [4]; 4. (DNF) 5C-Cole Hanson, [1]; 5. (DNF) 01-Marcus Simonson, [2]

WISSOTA Midwest Modified Feature: (30 Laps): 1. 3JR-Shane Halopka, [4]; 2. 16-Jason Vandekamp, [6]; 3. 13-Nick Koehler, [5]; 4. 21-Jake Smith, [2]; 5. 22T-Michael Truscott, [7]; 6. 4K-Kenny Kincaid, [1]; 7. 20-Denny Cutsforth, [20]; 8. 7J-Corey Jones, [16]; 9. 35-Grant Southworth, [12]; 10. 95X-Kent Baxter, [11]; 11. R2-Jason Richardson, [19]; 12. RED1-Dan Wheeler, [9]; 13. 5-Joe Chaplin Jr, [14]; 14. 37-Travis Anderson, [8]; 15. 32III-Cody Carlson, [17]; 16. 27X-Calvin Iverson, [3]; 17. 6H-Derek Haas, [10]; 18. 22-Brandon Copp, [13]; 19. 3D-Steven Dehler, [15]; 20. (DNF) 70 JR-David Simpson, [18]

WISSOTA Midwest Modified B Feature: (15 Laps): 1. 32III-Cody Carlson, [3]; 2. 70 JR-David Simpson, [14]; 3. R2-Jason Richardson, [7]; 4. 20-Denny Cutsforth, [2]; 5. 39-Robert Wood, [1]; 6. .08-Eric Klemetson, [6]; 7. 39X-Daniel Roatch, [13]; 8. 28-Fran Hanson, [8]; 9. 6-Haas Steve, [4]; 10. 63JR-Brady Larson, [11]; 11. 31-Jason Vokovan, [10]; 12. (DNF) 13M-John Mueller, [9]; 13. (DNF) 14J-James Kannegiesser, [5]; (DNS) 07-Justin Claussen, ; (DNS) 15B-Jack Barta,

Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 22T-Michael Truscott, [2]; 2. 21-Jake Smith, [6]; 3. RED1-Dan Wheeler, [1]; 4. 22-Brandon Copp, [7]; 5. 39-Robert Wood, [3]; 6. 6-Haas Steve, [4]; 7. R2-Jason Richardson, [5]; 8. (DNF) 70 JR-David Simpson, [8]

Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 37-Travis Anderson, [2]; 2. 16-Jason Vandekamp, [3]; 3. 6H-Derek Haas, [6]; 4. 5-Joe Chaplin Jr, [7]; 5. 20-Denny Cutsforth, [4]; 6. 14J-James Kannegiesser, [5]; 7. (DNF) 07-Justin Claussen, [8]; 8. (DNF) 15B-Jack Barta, [1]

Heat 3 (10 Laps): 1. 27X-Calvin Iverson, [4]; 2. 4K-Kenny Kincaid, [5]; 3. 95X-Kent Baxter, [7]; 4. 3D-Steven Dehler, [6]; 5. (DNF) 31-Jason Vokovan, [1]; 6. (DNF) 63JR-Brady Larson, [2]; 7. (DNF) 39X-Daniel Roatch, [3]

Heat 4 (10 Laps): 1. 13-Nick Koehler, [2]; 2. 3JR-Shane Halopka, [5]; 3. 35-Grant Southworth, [1]; 4. 7J-Corey Jones, [6]; 5. 32III-Cody Carlson, [4]; 6. .08-Eric Klemetson, [3]; 7. 28-Fran Hanson, [8]; 8. 13M-John Mueller, [7]

WISSOTA Street Stocks Feature: (15 Laps): 1. 3R-Danny Richards, [5]; 2. 2H-Travis Hazelton, [2]; 3. 71H-Ron Hanestad, [4]; 4. 5-Robert Seidler, [3]; 5. 4H-Dalton Hazelton, [8]; 6. 53-Jake Hessler, [1]; 7. 74-Bruce Stanley, [7]; 8. 34JR-Braden Brauer, [6]

Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 71H-Ron Hanestad, [5]; 2. 3R-Danny Richards, [6]; 3. 2H-Travis Hazelton, [3]; 4. 53-Jake Hessler, [2]; 5. 5-Robert Seidler, [7]; 6. 34JR-Braden Brauer, [4]; 7. 74-Bruce Stanley, [8]; 8. (DNF) 4H-Dalton Hazelton, [1]

WISSOTA Pure Stock Feature: (12 Laps): 1. 5R-George Richards, [5]; 2. XG-Lucas Kallenbach, [3]; 3. 49-Dean Pronschinske, [4]; 4. 2B-Nicholas Hazelton, [2]; 5. 66T-James Thur, [7]; 6. 9-Cole Hill, [6]; 7. (DNF) 63-Ken Larson, [1]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 5R-George Richards, [7]; 2. XG-Lucas Kallenbach, [4]; 3. 49-Dean Pronschinske, [1]; 4. 2B-Nicholas Hazelton, [5]; 5. 63-Ken Larson, [3]; 6. 9-Cole Hill, [6]; 7. 66T-James Thur, [2]

EVS Hornets Feature: (12 Laps): 1. 9-Kasey Gross, [8]; 2. 76-Jake Halterman, [4]; 3. 4-Dan Prissel, [7]; 4. 18B-Dean Butler, [3]; 5. 33-Mark Schoone, [9]; 6. 59H-Jason Helegson, [5]; 7. 52X-Raymond Ellsworth , [11]; 8. 5-Shane Lindseth, [6]; 9. 77-BRIAN UTHE, [2]; 10. 69H-Adam Hover, [1]; 11. (DNF) 117-Jason Junker, [10]; (DNS) 37-Travis Hoff, ; (DNS) 67-Jason Holte

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 76-Jake Halterman, [1]; 2. 77-BRIAN UTHE, [5]; 3. 69H-Adam Hover, [3]; 4. 59H-Jason Helegson, [7]; 5. (DNF) 52X-Raymond Ellsworth , [6]; 6. (DNF) 37-Travis Hoff, [2]; (DNS) 67-Jason Holte,

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 5-Shane Lindseth, [1]; 2. 9-Kasey Gross, [3]; 3. 18B-Dean Butler, [5]; 4. 4-Dan Prissel, [6]; 5. 33-Mark Schoone, [2]; 6. 117-Jason Junker, [4]