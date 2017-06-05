WINNER: "Clear Water Revival" flag voted as People's Flag of Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW) - "People's Flag of Eau Claire" has announced its finalist for its Eau Claire city flag competition.

"Clear Water Revival", created by Mike Berge, is the winner. Project organizers describe it as "minimalistic", with an "E" and "C" to capture Eau Claire. According to Berge, he wanted to create a flag design that captured the resurgence and renewal in Eau Claire. He said:

...the message is clear and captivating with EC being the vantage point of the horizon, where the sky meets the river.

Organizers said what started as a small idea surpassed all of their expectations, inspiring more than 30 different designs and 4,000 votes.

News 18 reached out to an organizer on Monday, but they would not comment on how many votes Berge received. They said he was the "clear winner" in the competition.

Organizers said the public is welcome to use the flag image as long as you credit the original designer, Mike Berge. They said if you'd like to have the flag printed on apparel or 3x5 flags, you can place your order here.