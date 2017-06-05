MISSING: 14-year-old female from Black River Falls - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

MISSING: 14-year-old female from Black River Falls

Posted:
By Jesse Yang, Internet Director
Wisconsin (WQOW) - Authorities are asking for your help in locating a teen from Black River Falls.

In a press release sent from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, 14-year-old Danesha Christensen, from Black River Falls, was last seen on May 18, 2017.

Authorities said Christensen is a female, American Indian, has brown hair, brown eyes, 5'02" and is 150 pounds.

If you have information on Christensen's whereabouts, call the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) or the Vilas County Sheriff's Office at 715-479-4441.

