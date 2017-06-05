Wells Fargo donates $10K to aid in tornado relief efforts - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Wells Fargo donates $10K to aid in tornado relief efforts

By Jesse Yang, Internet Director
Wisconsin (WQOW) - Wells Fargo is donating $10,000 to the American Red Cross to aid in tornado relief efforts in northwestern Wisconsin.

In a press release, Wells Fargo said the funds will go toward disaster relief efforts, including providing shelter, serving meals and distributing relief items.

“When I heard about the western Wisconsin tornadoes, my heart went out to team members and customers in the areas that were affected,” said Wells Fargo Regional Bank Branch Manager Joseph Gebert. “They are like a second family to us. “It makes me feel privileged to know this grant will help team members, customers and communities get back on their feet after this devastating act of nature.”

Customers and clients impacted by the tornado in western Wisconsin may discuss their financial needs with Wells Fargo by calling 1-800-TO-WELLS (1-800-869-3557).

