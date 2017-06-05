Sex offender to be released in Rice Lake on June 13 - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Sex offender to be released in Rice Lake on June 13

Rice Lake (WQOW) - Rice Lake police said 38-year-old James E. Vaughn Jr. is scheduled to be released from prison on Tuesday, June 13.

Police said Vaughn will reside at 824 North Wilson Avenue in Rice Lake. Vaughn was convicted in August of 1997 for the following:

  • 2nd degree reckless homicide use of weapon
  • intentional contribute/delinquency (felony)
  • 3rd degree sexual assault
  • theft-movable property (firearm)
  • interfere with child custody
  • taking and driving a vehicle without consent

Police said Vaughn's conviction included sexual assault without force on a female teen. Also, they said he mishandled a firearm, discharging and killing the teen.

Police said Vaughn cannot have unsupervised contact with minors without advanced approval of his probation agent, must comply with sex offender rules and cannot consume any alcohol or drugs.

