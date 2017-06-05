Sex offender to be released in Rice Lake on June 13

Rice Lake (WQOW) - Rice Lake police said 38-year-old James E. Vaughn Jr. is scheduled to be released from prison on Tuesday, June 13.
Police said Vaughn will reside at 824 North Wilson Avenue in Rice Lake. Vaughn was convicted in August of 1997 for the following:
Police said Vaughn's conviction included sexual assault without force on a female teen. Also, they said he mishandled a firearm, discharging and killing the teen.
Police said Vaughn cannot have unsupervised contact with minors without advanced approval of his probation agent, must comply with sex offender rules and cannot consume any alcohol or drugs.
Can't Find Something?
WQOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.