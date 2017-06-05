Warm weather causes pavement buckling on area roads, DOT explains why

Eau Claire (WQOW) - If you were outside over the weekend, you noticed some of the hottest temperatures of the year so far. If you hit the road, it may have caused some problems in your commute.



News 18 spoke with Barry Paye, an engineer with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Monday. He said there were 10 roadway buckles statewide over the weekend, and half of them were in the Chippewa Valley.



A portion of Hwy. 53 buckled over the weekend. There were also issues on Hwy. 29 near Lake Wissota and on I-94 between Eau Claire and Menomonie.



Paye said this part of the country is extremely susceptible to this problem since we have such drastic temperature changes between seasons.



"Concrete tends to expand and contract, and we have those joints that we put into the slabs to try and relieve that stress," Paye said. "Eventually what happens is it expands beyond the space that is available in that joint, and when those two crack slabs push together is when we have the buckle."



Unfortunately, the problem is not going away anytime soon, so the DOT is asking drivers to keep a close watch for pavement issues on the roads all summer long.



The DOT said if you do notice pavement buckling, call 911. As always, slow down and move over for road crews working on pavement issues on the highway.