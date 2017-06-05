The Community Table changes serving schedule due to volunteer shortage

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A local organization, that helps feed the hungry 365 days a year, has been seeking summer volunteers for months already, but without much response, they are forced to make some changes.

The Community Table is switching up their summer serving schedule on Fridays. Normally, they open on Fridays at 5 p.m. But, starting now through the beginning of September, they will provide a hot meal from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. instead.

Staff hope the change will attract more volunteers, who would normally be heading out of town for vacation later on Friday afternoons.

"Really, what we are trying to do is get ahead of the curve so we get those volunteers,” said Kevin Kline, the volunteer coordinator at The Community Table. “I mean, the increase in guests, we see that every summer with the kids being out of school, but we really want to get ahead of the curve so we are not caught in a situation where we are scrambling the day before to fill a serving team"

The Community Table still has 18 days between now and September, where there are no volunteers signed up to serve food. If you are interested in helping out, contact Kline directly at 715-835-4977 or email him at: kevin@thecommunitytable.org.