How to celebrate Wisconsin Bike Week in the Chippewa Valley

Chippewa Valley (WQOW) - The Chippewa Valley is celebrating Wisconsin Bike Week with safety and recreational fun for everyone.
On Monday, June 5, at 6 p.m., the Chippewa Off Road Bike Association (CORBA) will hold its weekly mountain bike group ride. All skill levels welcomed. You will break into groups according to speed. Helmets are required. They will meet at Lowes Creek County Park (west parking lot, off of South Lowes Creek Road). County parking pass required, or purchase on site for $3 per vehicle. Arrive at 5:45 p.m. The ride starts at 6 p.m.
On Tuesday, June 6, from 6:30 a.m.-10:00 a.m., Volume One will hold a "Bike Week Kickoff Party". Bike safety checks will be performed on site. The L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library Book Bike will be at the event, as well as some local bike advocacy groups, including:
On Tuesday, June 6 at 7:00 p.m., Volume One will have a two-hour workshop on the basics of maintaining your bike. Bring your bike and get help from the experts. Workstations and tools will be provided. Parts and multi-tools will be available for purchase.
On Wednesday, June 7, there will be two events featured:
On Thursday, June 8, meet-up and ride-in to "Sounds Like Summer Concert", held at Phoenix Park.
On Friday, June 9 at 6:30 p.m., meet up with other bicyclists for the "Bikes, Bridges and Brews" ride. Ride over some of Eau Claire's bridges and end up at one of two local breweries on the west bank of the Chippewa River: Lazy Monk Brewing Company or The Brewing Projekt. The ride covers 8 bridges in about 11 miles and includes a brief overview of the history.
On Saturday, June 10, the following events will take place:
On Sunday, June 11, "Bike to the Beach" to hangout with local bike and beach enthusiasts. Stay for the Ski Sprites performance at 6:30 p.m.
