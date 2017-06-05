How to celebrate Wisconsin Bike Week in the Chippewa Valley

Chippewa Valley (WQOW) - The Chippewa Valley is celebrating Wisconsin Bike Week with safety and recreational fun for everyone.

On Monday, June 5, at 6 p.m., the Chippewa Off Road Bike Association (CORBA) will hold its weekly mountain bike group ride. All skill levels welcomed. You will break into groups according to speed. Helmets are required. They will meet at Lowes Creek County Park (west parking lot, off of South Lowes Creek Road). County parking pass required, or purchase on site for $3 per vehicle. Arrive at 5:45 p.m. The ride starts at 6 p.m.

On Tuesday, June 6, from 6:30 a.m.-10:00 a.m., Volume One will hold a "Bike Week Kickoff Party". Bike safety checks will be performed on site. The L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library Book Bike will be at the event, as well as some local bike advocacy groups, including:

Wisconsin Bike Fed

Chippewa Valley Transit Alliance (CVTA)

Friends of the Chippewa River State Trail

City of Eau Claire Bicycle/Pedestrian Advisory Committee (BPAC)

On Tuesday, June 6 at 7:00 p.m., Volume One will have a two-hour workshop on the basics of maintaining your bike. Bring your bike and get help from the experts. Workstations and tools will be provided. Parts and multi-tools will be available for purchase.

On Wednesday, June 7, there will be two events featured:

Open House: Help update the Chippewa Valley Map for 2018 (5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.), located at Volume One (205 N. Dewey Street, Eau Claire) Provide input on future bike route planning for Eau Claire and Altoona

"Bike to Baseball" Located at Volume One (5:30 p.m.) or Tower Park (5:00 p.m. - corner of River Prairie Drive and OakLeaf Way in Altoona) Meet-up and ride to an Eau Claire Express game vs. the Rochester Honkers at Carson Park. Participating riders receive a voucher for free admission ticket.



On Thursday, June 8, meet-up and ride-in to "Sounds Like Summer Concert", held at Phoenix Park.

Rides leave at 5 p.m., 5:15 p.m. or 5:30 p.m. for the concert, which begins at 6:00 p.m.

You can meet up at one of the following locations to bike to the concert: Tower Park (5 p.m. - corner of River Prairie Drive & OakLeaf Way in Altoona) Flynn Elementary School in Eau Claire at 5:15 p.m. Putnam Heights Elementary School at 5:15 p.m. UW-Eau Claire Hibbard Parking lot at 5:30 p.m.

Participating riders receive a special offer to redeem at the Volume One tent at the concert

On Friday, June 9 at 6:30 p.m., meet up with other bicyclists for the "Bikes, Bridges and Brews" ride. Ride over some of Eau Claire's bridges and end up at one of two local breweries on the west bank of the Chippewa River: Lazy Monk Brewing Company or The Brewing Projekt. The ride covers 8 bridges in about 11 miles and includes a brief overview of the history.

On Saturday, June 10, the following events will take place:

10 a.m.-2 p.m. -- "Ride with the Pie Riders" (Meet at Volume One) Participants will ride about 30 miles through the Chippewa Valley and make a stop for a free snack. Helmets required.

10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. -- "CORBA Take a Kid Mountain Biking Day" (Eau Claire County Expo Center pavilion) Obstacle courses, group rides, kid time trials, free lunch Free and open to all ages and to the public

10 a.m.-4 p.m. -- "Bike to Cinder City Days in Altoona" (Cinder City Park in Altoona) Enter the park from 10th street in Altoona, park your bike at the bike valet and get a bike safety check

12:30 p.m. -- "Bike in the Cinder City Days Parade" (500 block of 6th Street West., Altoona) Join bicyclists riding in the 1 p.m. parade!



On Sunday, June 11, "Bike to the Beach" to hangout with local bike and beach enthusiasts. Stay for the Ski Sprites performance at 6:30 p.m.