Chippewa Valley EXPO hosts inaugural fundraiser

Eau Claire (WQOW)- For many ex-prisoners, being released isn't the end of the road. It's the start of a whole new batch of challenges to get back in to the community; that's where Chippewa Valley EXPO comes in, and now the group is looking for help.

Chippewa Valley Ex-Prisoners Organizing, or EXPO, is partnering with JONAH to host the group's first fundraiser. Chippewa Valley EXPO offers support and resources to local ex-prisoners and aims to help them re-enter the community successfully. EXPO is led by members, who have conviction history, so during Tuesday's event guests will have a chance to hear their testimonies and how EXPO helped them out.

Organizers said all money raised will go toward the group's operational costs and training for the organization's leaders.

"People will sometimes have 'pull yourself up by your bootstraps' mentality, but some of these people don't even have boots. So, if we expect someone to hit the streets and not go back to their old using, criminal behavior without any resources, that's kind of a tall order," EXPO organizer Sarah Ferber said. "I think that as a community we're going to grow stronger as we are able to find ways to get people who have been kind of on the fringes of the community engaged in the community as a whole."

The fundraiser begins Tuesday at 5:00pm at the First Congregational Church. It's expected to last about an hour. The event is free, but donations are encouraged. More details can be found on the JONAH website.