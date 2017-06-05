EC North, EC Memorial, Chippewa Falls preparing for WIAA Baseball Sectional

Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls (WQOW) -- A strong field of teams will compete for a WIAA Division 1 baseball sectional title, Tuesday.



It's the same four teams as last year, when Eau Claire North picked up a semifinal win over Stevens Point, while Eau Claire Memorial defeated Chippewa Falls. North then knocked off Memorial to advance to state.



"I think it's the best sectional in the state so I think all four teams over there are thinking they've got a chance," says North head coach Bob Johnson, "the sectionals are about one day of baseball, one doubleheader and so we have two or three scenarios mapped out in our heads and depending on how that game finishes, that'll lead us on how we approach game two."



This year's Huskies team includes a number of key players who were part of that 2016 postseason run.



"We have some good experience at sectionals," says North senior shortstop Zac Stange, "we know what it takes to win a doubleheader, we know what it takes to not go too high or too low at some points, so with energy and our style of play, but we're going to try to take that experience and turn it into a positive day tomorrow."



"I think all four teams over there are thinking they got a chance," says Johnson, "all four teams have the pitching to do it, good defensive teams, good offensive teams, so you know, the sectional's about one day of baseball, one doubleheader."



Eau Claire Memorial's last trip to state was in 2008. Just like last season, Memorial matches up with Chippewa Falls in a sectional semifinal, but this time it's the second semi.



"You view it like a doubleheader," says Old Abes head coach Dan Roehl, "I think we're fortunate in that we play the late first game, and so if we win, we move right back into the second game, right away, so it's a doubleheader. Obviously, we're going to play the first one to win the first game and hopefully get to the second one and it's anybody's ballgame at that point."



Roehl thinks the Abes are playing some of their best baseball in recent weeks, but thinks the other teams are as well.



"Stevens Point, I know, is playing well as of late, we're playing better later in the season, North, you say it's wide open, I would say North has got to be the favorite, they were the number one team in the state for a lot of the year, Chippewa's obviously a good team, they beat us twice..."



"I don't think it gives anybody an edge 'cause baseball's a day-by-day kind of game, and it all depends on what kind of team shows up that day," says Memorial senior pitcher/outfielder Adrian Bethel, "we gotta minimize unearned runs and just play solid D."

Chippewa Falls hasn't been to state baseball since 1998, although the Cardinals have qualified for the sectional in four straight years. Chi-Hi hopes that experience of playing sectional games will help this time around.

"Win game one, that's all we can do," says Cardinals head coach Mitch Steinmetz, "we've been starting to hit the ball a little bit better, obviously not as well as I want to hit the ball, but we are starting to pitch better also as a team."



Chippewa Falls did beat Memorial twice this past regular season.



"I think we just gotta put the ball in play," says Cardinals senior outfielder Jordan Steinmetz, "they're a solid team 1-to-9, and I mean, I think if we play our game we'll be fine."



"They'll be good," says Mitch Steinmetz, "you know that they can hit the ball well, they put the ball in the gaps very well, we just have to throw strikes and hopefully, get to 'em."



The sectional will be played Tuesday, at Bukolt Park in Stevens Point. At 11:00 A.M., it's Eau Claire North vs. Stevens Point, with the Eau Claire Memorial vs. Chippewa Falls game scheduled for 1:30 P.M. The sectional championship is set for 4:00 P.M.