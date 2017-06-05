Bucks 4, Express 1

Waterloo, Iowa (WQOW) -- The Express drops to 3-4 on the season with a loss at Waterloo.
The Bucks build a lead thanks to a 4-run second inning against Eau Claire starter Ethan Nichols. The Express gets its lone run in the fifth thanks to a Nic Ready RBI single that plates Jake Moebius.
Eau Claire and Waterloo are scheduled to close out their series Tuesday night.
