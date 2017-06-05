Bucks 4, Express 1 - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Bucks 4, Express 1

Posted:
By Bob Bradovich, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography

Waterloo, Iowa (WQOW) -- The Express drops to 3-4 on the season with a loss at Waterloo.

The Bucks build a lead thanks to a 4-run second inning against Eau Claire starter Ethan Nichols.  The Express gets its lone run in the fifth thanks to a Nic Ready RBI single that plates Jake Moebius.

Eau Claire and Waterloo are scheduled to close out their series Tuesday night. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.