Adopt-A-Pet: Roscoe

Meet our Pet of the Day: Roscoe!

Roscoe has been in foster care for a year. If you're looking for a bigger dog, he's the one. Roscoe's about two years old. He may seem a bit nervous, but that's just because he thinks he's in a vet's office. Roscoe is a very sweet guy. He's already neutered and up to date on all his shots, so he's good to go there. He's a Great Dane-Lab mix. Roscoe would love someone to take him on daily walks, love him and play with him everyday.

If you're interested in Roscoe, or want to learn more about the other animals up for adoption, contact the Chippewa County Humane Association.