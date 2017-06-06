Free bus rides to Eau Claire Fairfax Pool

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Local park officials wants you to have some fun in the sun this summer.

The Eau Claire Parks and Recreation is providing free, supervised bus transportation to Eau Claire residents every Tuesday and Thursday throughout the summer, starting Thursday, June 8 and ending Thursday, August 31.

Park officials said two routes will make 17 stops throughout Eau Claire, including at Flynn, Locust Lane, Longfellow and Sam Davey elementary schools. Bus riders will still need to pay the general admission fee to the pool if they don't have a season pass.