How to replace your damaged address, fire number signs

Barron County (WQOW) - If you were affected by the tornado damage and are missing an address/fire number sign to your property, county officials are asking you to apply for a replacement.

In a Facebook post, the Barron County Sheriff's Office said you should contact Mark Stanley at the Barron County Zoning Office at 715-537-6357 to fill out an application for a replacement sign.

The Barron County Zoning Office will verify that the address was affected in the tornado path and their office will cover the cost of the replacement sign. It said the sign will be ordered to the township for installation.