Eau Claire man leads police in car chase near downtown Chippewa Falls

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - Authorities were involved in a vehicle pursuit near downtown Chippewa Falls on Monday shortly after 6 p.m.

According to a press release, the Chippewa Falls Police Department received a report of a person driving in a blue van "erratically" in the area.

Police said 49-year-old Mark A. Schneider, who is listed with an Eau Claire address, drove through several red lights in downtown Chippewa Falls. They said he continued westbound on West River Street, hit a curb near Wagner Street, which blew out the front, passenger side tire.

They said Schneider continued on West River Street, reaching speeds of 70 mph. Near Fleet Street, police said Schneider hit a vehicle on on the road; the driver of that car was not injured.

Authorities said Schneider continued westbound on West River Street/County Road X, reaching speeds of 80 mph. He later entered a property on 90th Street and crashed into trees. Police said Schneider was taken into custody without incident, and the pursuit lasted about six minutes over nearly seven miles in the city.

Police said Schneider is facing the following charges: