Two motorcycles crash in Pierce County

Pierce County (WQOW) - Police said three people were taken to an area hospital after two motorcycles crashed in the Township of Salem on Sunday.

In a press release, the Pierce County Sheriff's Office said two motorcycles lost control on loose gravel while negotiating on a curve on County Road A in the area of 330th Avenue.

Authorities said 45-year-old Leon Vladimirovich Ustimchuk, from Ramsey, Minn., and his passenger, 41-year-old Natalya Petrovna Ustimchuk, from Ramsey, Minn., were riding in the first motorcycle. They said the second motorcyle was driven by 24-year-old Syed Hassan Abbass, from Elk River, Minn.

Authorities said all three people involved were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

