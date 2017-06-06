Hayward man dies in Sawyer County crash - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Hayward man dies in Sawyer County crash

Sawyer County (WQOW) - One man is dead after a crash in Sawyer County.

In a press release from the Sawyer County Sheriff's Office, 52-year-old Anthony H. Jalowitz, from Hayward, was driving eastbound on State Highway 77 when it left the roadway near the intersection of Peninsula Road and struck a tree. Police said he died at scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

