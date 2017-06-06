Safety devices required when towing trailers

Wisconsin (WQOW) - Do you know how to properly secure your boat, camper or trailer before hitting the road?

The Wisconsin State Patrol said before you begin a trip with your boat, camper or trailer, check to see if it is loaded properly and its contents are secured.

State patrol officials said the state law requires the ball and hitch coupling assembly to be the same size, and they must latch securely. Authorities said the latching mechanism must also be able to prevent disengagement of the trailer while the vehicle is moving.

The state patrol said two safety chains of proper length and strength must be attached between the vehicle and trailer. It said it's a good idea to crisscross the safety chains to create a cradle that can catch the tongue of the trailer and prevent it from striking the pavement if an unexpected disconnection occurs.

Authorities said it's good to test the trailer brake lights, especially the axles and tires if the trailer has been sitting for long periods of time unused. They said you should always carry a spare tire for your boat, camper or trailer in the event there is a roadside emergency.

The state patrol said if you're caught in violation of the state law regarding properly securing trailers, you could face a $200.50 fine.