Wisconsin Bike Week kicks off in Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW) - As we make our way to and from work every day, a lot of us travel by automobile. However, on Tuesday in Eau Claire, it was all about celebrating transportation on two wheels, which bicyclists say is a growing trend in the area.



On Tuesday morning, biking enthusiasts were treated to a Wisconsin Bike Week kickoff party in the Volume One parking lot, located on North Dewey St in Eau Claire.



Bike safety checks were performed for cyclists making their way through downtown, while bike advocacy groups shared tips about biking in the city.



Organizer Jeremy Gragert said biking has grown by leaps and bounds in the city over the past several years. "We are just in such a beautiful part of the world in Eau Claire, and people want to be a part of that and connected to it, and a bicycle is the best way to do that," Gragert said. "Our trails have really been able to showcase our rivers, showcase the landscape, and showcase our downtown."



There are several more bike week events taking place in our area. To view them, click here.