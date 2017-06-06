$600K renovation project ongoing at Northern WI State Fairgrounds

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - If you make your way to the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls this summer, you'll notice the venue will look a little bit different.



Rusty Volk, the executive director of the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds, told News 18 crews are in the middle of a $600,000 renovation project. They are replacing the main entertainment stage, and the bleachers, which will hold 3,000 people. He said the old bleachers were no longer safe.



Volk said the grounds are being used for 45 events in 2017, with the highlight being the Northern Wisconsin State Fair in July. He said the upgrades will make the grounds an even more sought out venue.



"Once everybody can enjoy the safety and the smoothness of how nice the grounds are going to be, we are going to be even busier here, which is going to be great for the school system, for the City of Chippewa Falls and Eau Claire, as well, because we are a regional center," Volk said.



He said wet, spring weather slowed crews a bit, but they are still expecting the project to be completed by the end of June.