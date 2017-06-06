Eau Claire event, recreation complex receives $400K in EPA grants

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A new event center in Eau Claire is receiving thousands of dollars in grant money to help with project cleanup efforts.

In a press release from U.S. Rep. Ron Kind's office, the Blugold Real Estate Foundation Inc. in Eau Claire received $400,000 in Environmental Protection Agency Brownfields Cleanup Grants.

Kind said the grant will pay for cleaning up contaminated soil at the former County Materials Corp. properties, located on Menomonie Street in Eau Claire. The new recreation complex, called the "Sonnentag Event Center and Recreation Complex", will be built there.

“I am proud of the work UW-Eau Claire, the Eau Claire YMCA, and Mayo Clinic Health System are doing to build the Sonnentag Event Center and Recreation Complex. This investment allows the federal government to partner with our local resources to make sure the project moves forward,” Rep. Kind said. “The Sonnentag Event Center and Recreation Complex will help grow the local economy, and I look forward to taking in a game there as soon as construction is complete.”

UW-Eau Claire Chancellor James Schmidt said the new complex will be a transformational project for the Chippewa Valley. “Not only does it provide prime riverfront property as a site for much needed facilities for the University and the community, along with greater public access to enjoy natural beauty of the Chippewa River, but our collaboration with the local YMCA and Mayo Clinic Health Systems enables us to create facilities far better than what we could do on our own," Schmidt said. "We were fortunate to receive the land gift from the Sonnentag Family, and now we are pleased and grateful for this investment of EPA funds to ensure the site will be a community asset for decades.”

RELATED: Design plans revised for new event complex in Eau Claire