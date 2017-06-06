Norovirus affecting about 60 attendees at Special Kids Day 2017

At least 60 attendees have reported becoming sick at an annual children's event in May.

With common symptoms including vomiting, diarrhea and stomach cramps, local health officials are working with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services Division of Public Health (DHS) to try to identify how the norovirus sickened so many people at Special Kid's Day in May.

According to DHS, the virus is commonly known incorrectly as "the stomach flu", but it is not related to influenza at all. The virus is found in stool and vomit of someone infected with the disease from the start of them feeling sick until 48 hours after the symptoms end. DHS said norovirus is highly contagious, with about 20 million people in the United States reporting symptoms every year.

Norovirus is spread by eating food or drink that has been contaminated, as well as physical interaction and touch.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said there's no way to pinpoint how the virus was transmitted at Special Kids Day, but the 9 area health departments are pairing with the DHS to further the investigation.

"It's very, very common, you know, it's spread through person to person through diarrhea through stool on to people's hands onto surfaces onto door knobs, shaking hands. So, it's very, very easily spread from one person to the other," said Paulette Magur, the nursing supervisor for Eau Claire City-County Health Department.

Tom Leuck, organizer of Special Kid's Day, said the long-standing event has been going on for 19 years. He told News 18 on Tuesday that all of the food prepared for the event was handled with a sanitary protocol. However, he does suspect that other physical contact at the event may have triggered the spread of the virus. He hopes the outbreak doesn't stop Special Kid's Day from happening in the future.

Approximately 1,000 people attended the event in May. The event allows students with disabilities from 26 area school districts to enjoy activities together. News 18 is a long-time sponsor of Special Kid's Day.