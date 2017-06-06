Polk County man who murdered his family wins appeal

A Polk county man, who murdered his family in the 1990s, will get his wish to go back to a state mental hospital, rather than spending the rest of his life in prison.

Bruce Brenizer was just 15 when he killed his father, his father's girlfriend, her two children and his half-sister in 1991. He pleaded guilty to two murders but was found not guilty by reason of mental disease and sent to a hospital on the other three. In 2013, the state transferred him from the mental hospital to a prison to begin serving his life sentences.

But, he appealed that decision, and on Tuesday, the Court of Appeals agreed, ordering the lower court to return him to the hospital.