ROAD TRIP RESCUE: Eau Claire, Hudson brothers drive Packers player to practice

Midwest (WQOW) - An Eau Claire man and his brother from Hudson got a chance to take the road trip of a lifetime Monday night, and it all started when Green Bay Packers cornerback Davon House missed a connecting flight from Minneapolis to Green Bay, needing to get back for the start of Packers organized team activities.

House asked on Twitter if anyone could give him a ride. A pair of Packers fans, Chad and Mike Johnson, heeded that call, offering to drive the Packers cornerback the roughly 4 and a half hours from Minneapolis to Green Bay.

They traveled through the night, getting House there in time for Tuesday morning's 7:30 practice.

"Got in the car and was like, 'Hey, man how are you doing?' He said, 'Man, I can't believe it's you!' And I was like, 'It's me'! I said thank you man, you don't understand how thankful I am,” House said.

You'll hear one of the brothers describe the adventure tonight at 10 p.m. on News 18.