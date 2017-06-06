Pink flags popping up in Eau Claire mark survey project locations

Eau Claire (WQOW)- If you've noticed a plethora of pink flags popping up around the north side of Eau Claire, you're not alone. Now the city has some answers.

Eau Claire city staff said they are working on updating the GIS, Geographic Information System. It's basically a layered map that shows an aerial view, and things like property lines, voting wards and right of way. The city said some of these sections were made over 100 years ago, and when lined up they don't all match.

It's part of a statewide initiative to re-survey and update all systems. The city said it will get rid of legal discrepancies where the maps don't match for things like property transactions. The state is also planning to create a one-stop-shop for property searches. For example, if someone in Eau Claire is searching for property information in Chippewa County and Dunn County, the new system would have provide that, rather than going to each county website.

The city is working from north to south to re-survey all property within city limits. The pink flags indicate where that work is underway. City staff are asking the community to leave the flags up for at least 30 days.

If you are concerned the flags are indicating construction projects, the city has a map of all upcoming projects.