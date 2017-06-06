Minnesota man drowns in St. Croix River at Hudson's Lakefront Park.

Hudson (WQOW) -- The Hudson Police Department says a 19 year old Minnesota man was pulled out of the St. Croix River on Tuesday and was later pronounced dead.



It happened near the end of Dike Road in Lakefront Park. The man went underwater and was found an hour later by drivers from the St. Croix EMS. He was taken to the Hudson Hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identity is not being released until his family is contacted.



An 18 year old man attempted to save the drowning victim but was started having difficulty swimming and was pulled from the river by friends. He was giving CPR by bystanders and was able to breath on his own when emergency crews arrived.