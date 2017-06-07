Residents express frustration over Army Corps of Engineers proposal

Nelson (WQOW) -- Many Buffalo County residents voiced displeasure Tuesday evening over the Army Corps of Engineer's proposal to seize some properties to fill it with sand.

The Army Corps says the Mississippi River is a main artery for boat traffic, and that it must be kept clear for navigation. Right now they are dredging 270 thousand cubic yards of sand a year from a section near Lake Pepin. The problem is they have run out of space for the sand. The new proposal would open up 489 acres of farmland for sand storage.



Army Corps' Craig Evans told News 18: “Were here mainly to listen to ideas that people can bring. We know there a lot folks that don't like the plan that we've put out and we want to hear what their ideas are to make the plan better.”

The Army Corps believes what they are doing is necessary, however many oppose the proposal. Residents say families will lose their farms and property values will plummet.

“I came to the meeting to support the family farms in the area who the Corps of Engineers wants to take their property through eminent domain," said Sherry Drysdale.

The majority of those who spoke on Tuesday were against the proposal, although some said they attended to get more information before they react.

The Army Corps plans to hold a similar meeting on June 15th in Wabasha, Minnesota..