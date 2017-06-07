6/7: Juneteenth Celebration

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration commemorating the ending of slavery in the United States.

On June 19, 1865, the Union soldiers landed at Galveston, Texas with news that the Civil War had ended and that the enslaved were now free, a full two and a half years after President Lincoln's signing of the Emancipation Proclamation.

Today, Juneteenth, recognized worldwide, celebrates African-American freedom while encouraging self-development and respect for all cultures. It is a day set aside for thoughtful appreciation of the African- American experience and the experiences of all races and cultures.

Last year approximately 250 people from our community joined us in celebrating this important day and recognizing the importance of freedom, achievement and community.

We offer a free meal, speakers & proclamations, activities for children and live music by Irie Sol. It will happen Monday, June 19 at 5:30 p.m. in Carson Park.

It's an excellent opportunity for all people of our community to get together and share in a day of food and fun in an atmosphere of respect and inclusion.