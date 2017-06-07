Stage is set for Blue Ox Music Festival

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The latest sign summer is here, the first of five area music festivals kicks off on Thursday.

The stage is going up, the grounds are getting groomed, and the vendors are arriving for the third ever Blue Ox Music Festival. 34 different bluegrass and folk acts are set to perform on three different stages from Thursday night at 5:30 p.m. until 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

The president of the festival, Jim Bischel, says while this weekend's heat is a concern, they should be set with multiple water and drinking stations, and much of the grounds are shaded.

The other concern on many minds, security, especially after the terror attack at the Ariana Grande concert in England last month.

"We basically have three levels of security. We have the security that we hire. We have a private security company that comes in. We'll have a couple dozen of them. They will be a 24/7 presence,” Bischel said. “We also have the uniform officers, from the county and city of Eau Claire. They will be a 24/7 presence also. We do checking at all locations. We do do checking that way also. So there really at any given time, and the EMS and the fire protection and things like that, we're pretty well covered. Knock on wood."

The festival has grown by 1,000 spectators each year, and this year's crowd is expected to be around 5,000 strong. Bischel says that they still have plenty of room for last minutes decision makers, but they plan to cap the crowd at around 7,000, if it ever gets that big.

If bluegrass isn't your scene, you wont have to wait long for the next weekend of concerts, Eaux Claires Music and Art Festival is set for next weekend.