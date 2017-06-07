Road closures ahead of Blue Ox Music Festival

Eau Claire County (WQOW) - Some roads will be closed to make way for festival goers starting Thursday.
In a press release, the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office said traffic will be restricted on Crescent Avenue between Curvue Road and South Town hall Road, beginning at 6:00 a.m. on Thursday and ending at 10:00 p.m. Police said drivers will need to use an alternate route.
The Eaux Claires Music and Arts Festival will take place on Thursday, June 15 through Saturday, June 17.
Can't Find Something?
WQOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.