Road closures ahead of Blue Ox Music Festival

Eau Claire County (WQOW) - Some roads will be closed to make way for festival goers starting Thursday.

In a press release, the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office said traffic will be restricted on Crescent Avenue between Curvue Road and South Town hall Road, beginning at 6:00 a.m. on Thursday and ending at 10:00 p.m. Police said drivers will need to use an alternate route.

The Eaux Claires Music and Arts Festival will take place on Thursday, June 15 through Saturday, June 17.

