Ladysmith sex offender to be released June 13

Ladysmith (WQOW) - The Ladysmith Police Department said a sex offender will be released next week.

In a press release, the Ladysmith Police Department said 26-year-old Jordan J. Schroeder will be released on Tuesday, June 13 and will reside at 416 Roesler Avenue West, Unit 1 in Ladysmith.

Police said Schroeder is a convicted sex offender who has been identified by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections as a person who may present a risk to re-offend.

They said he cannot have visitors without a DOC representative present, no contact with anyone under the age of 18, no alcohol, illegal drugs, cannot enter taverns, no possession of firearms and cannot be in a park/school/place commonly attended by children.